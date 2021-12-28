Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1,262.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $404.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.62 and its 200-day moving average is $348.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

