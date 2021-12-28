Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 271.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17,995.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,818,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after buying an additional 1,808,759 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,434,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,537,000 after acquiring an additional 525,528 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,867,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,912,000 after acquiring an additional 338,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,670,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,763,000 after acquiring an additional 300,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3,218.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after acquiring an additional 267,528 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $226.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.36 and a 200-day moving average of $224.82.

