Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Invests $63,000 in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEZ. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $49.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.07.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

