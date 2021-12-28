Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 344 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Shares of ICE opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $77.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average of $124.32. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.95 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

