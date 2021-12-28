AdvisorShares Investments LLC Decreases Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC cut its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,015,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 13.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $7,728,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

