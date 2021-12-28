AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $325,000 Stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Duckhorn Portfolio during the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Carol Reber sold 14,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $347,672.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total transaction of $115,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,154,026 shares of company stock worth $238,670,616 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NAPA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Shares of NAPA stock opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 3.03. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

