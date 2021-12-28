AdvisorShares Investments LLC Has $492,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 25.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,410,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,464,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 40,491 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,012,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,477,000 after buying an additional 18,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of WH opened at $88.83 on Tuesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.