AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,119 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 459,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,445,000 after purchasing an additional 91,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after purchasing an additional 105,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $95.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.04. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $95.99.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $71,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

