AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 1,649 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. Raymond James increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $155.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.01 and a 200 day moving average of $133.72. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.57 and a 12 month high of $155.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,194.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

