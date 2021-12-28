AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 288 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after buying an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,617,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $168,673,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on QSR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $60.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.01. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

