AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 5,760 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 70.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,760 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 173.5% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 87,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 55,758 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 453,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 128,214 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHYG opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $44.72 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

