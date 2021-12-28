AdvisorShares Investments LLC Sells 939 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

AdvisorShares Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,656,000 after acquiring an additional 125,760 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 95,400 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.95 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.39.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

