AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,632 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 18.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 7.6% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 40,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BEPC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $36.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $33.45 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.00 million. Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

