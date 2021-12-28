AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,120 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AES were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AES by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 557,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,589 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AES by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,598,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,647 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in AES by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 563,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in AES by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 183,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in AES by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.08.

AES stock opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.49. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.60 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

