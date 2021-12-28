AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in C3.ai by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in C3.ai by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in C3.ai by 261.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AI stock opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $176.94.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.95 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AI. Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $78.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

In other C3.ai news, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 23,138 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,005,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 185,800 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total value of $8,561,664.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,309 shares of company stock valued at $29,091,765 in the last three months. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

