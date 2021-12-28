AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,243 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,776 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of LKQ by 57.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the second quarter worth $94,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 17.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $560,888,000 after buying an additional 1,685,195 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 365.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,519,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,801,000 after buying an additional 1,193,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 135.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,262,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after buying an additional 725,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $58.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.