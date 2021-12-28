AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.6% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 676,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,470,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.67 and a twelve month high of $106.30.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 3.60%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

In related news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.