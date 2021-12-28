AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 44,952 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,952 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $699,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 47,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

ICVT stock opened at $89.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.46. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.