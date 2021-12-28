AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. AeroVironment reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.14.

AeroVironment stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 9,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,890. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,152.92 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $143.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

