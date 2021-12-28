Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $93,423,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 23.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 25,369,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,076,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,699,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at $8,101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aeva Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Aeva Technologies stock opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.