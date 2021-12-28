AEW UK REIT (LON:AEWU) Shares Up 0.4%

AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 113.60 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 112.40 ($1.51). 79,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 411,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 112 ($1.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AEW UK REIT in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £178.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 104.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 8.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. AEW UK REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than Â£15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising Â£100.5m.

