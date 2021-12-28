AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of AFCG opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. AFC Gamma has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 million. On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AFC Gamma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AFC Gamma by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFC Gamma Company Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

