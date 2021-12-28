Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$31.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.90 million and a PE ratio of 51.83. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.85 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.63.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$330.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close bought 1,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at C$5,268,193.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFN shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.75.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

