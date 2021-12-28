Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.63

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$31.63 and traded as high as C$32.16. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$31.98, with a volume of 23,292 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on AFN. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price target on Ag Growth International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$31.63. The firm has a market cap of C$600.90 million and a PE ratio of 51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.2499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.24%.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

