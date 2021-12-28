Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.05

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.05 and traded as low as $23.90. Air T shares last traded at $25.20, with a volume of 18,257 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.36.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Air T by 433.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air T by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Air T Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRT)

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

