Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $186.00.

ABNB stock opened at $171.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $129.71 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,204,824 shares of company stock worth $220,608,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after purchasing an additional 106,844 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 37,297 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,039 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Airbnb by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

