Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $174.43 Million

Analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) will announce sales of $174.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Alarm.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $178.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.30 million. Alarm.com posted sales of $165.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com will report full year sales of $728.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $732.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $790.72 million, with estimates ranging from $787.72 million to $793.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alarm.com.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.86.

In other Alarm.com news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $483,084.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 116,711 shares of company stock valued at $9,571,509. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth $1,306,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 53,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,739,000 after acquiring an additional 294,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.05. 131,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,712. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $73.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

