Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 994,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,367 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $33,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 33,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 55,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

AMLP opened at $32.13 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

