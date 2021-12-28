Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

ALFVY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,804. Alfa Laval AB has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $44.34. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.34.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

