Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) versus CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Financial Survey

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) and CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Alithya Group alerts:

30.5% of Alithya Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of CEVA shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Alithya Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of CEVA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Alithya Group and CEVA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alithya Group $217.77 million 0.62 -$13.14 million ($0.14) -17.21 CEVA $100.33 million 10.39 -$2.38 million ($0.13) -349.08

CEVA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alithya Group. CEVA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alithya Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Alithya Group and CEVA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alithya Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 CEVA 0 1 5 0 2.83

Alithya Group presently has a consensus price target of $3.65, indicating a potential upside of 51.45%. CEVA has a consensus price target of $59.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Alithya Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alithya Group is more favorable than CEVA.

Profitability

This table compares Alithya Group and CEVA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alithya Group -3.37% -8.17% -3.93% CEVA -2.44% 0.68% 0.57%

Risk & Volatility

Alithya Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEVA has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CEVA beats Alithya Group on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc. provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things. In addition, the company provides AI-FITM, an integrated artificial intelligence and fidelity solution; Askida CTTM, a solution that allows clients to test the functionality of applications on various platforms; Capsure RFTM, a cloud based platform for healthcare providers to inventory management processes; CASSITM analytics for online weekly maintenance, outage management, petrochemical turnarounds, and maintenance and reliability; and SIDERTM, a secure solution that facilitates distribution of medical results to healthcare facilities and to centralized electronic health records. It serves financial services, energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation and logistics, professional services, healthcare, and government sectors. Alithya Group Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc. engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence. Its connectivity portfolio includes LTE and 5G mobile broadband platforms for handsets and base station RAN, NB-IoT for low bit rate cellular and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi technologies for wireless IoT. The company was founded on November 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.