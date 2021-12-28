ALL BEST ICO Price Down 53.2% Over Last 7 Days (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. During the last week, ALL BEST ICO has traded down 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ALL BEST ICO coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ALL BEST ICO has a total market cap of $96,458.23 and $295,983.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ALL BEST ICO alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00043329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007184 BTC.

About ALL BEST ICO

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 666,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 552,283,411 coins. The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com . ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALL BEST ICO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALL BEST ICO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALL BEST ICO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ALL BEST ICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ALL BEST ICO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.