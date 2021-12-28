Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Purchased by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $16,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alleghany by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Alleghany by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alleghany by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alleghany news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Alleghany in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NYSE Y opened at $662.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $563.47 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $671.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.84.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

