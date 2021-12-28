Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Shares Gap Down to $652.83

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $652.83, but opened at $612.00. Alleghany shares last traded at $612.00, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $671.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $664.84.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.60) by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon purchased 2,500 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $658.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total transaction of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $950,555,000 after buying an additional 76,736 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 691,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alleghany by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 551,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alleghany by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,803,000 after purchasing an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 288,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

