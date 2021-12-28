Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$142.65 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.