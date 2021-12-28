Allworth Financial LP Acquires Shares of 705 Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.29.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $273,295.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total transaction of $313,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BFAM opened at $124.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 136.35 and a beta of 0.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.41 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.