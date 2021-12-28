Allworth Financial LP Buys 359 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 1,795.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 251.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 291.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,779,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $27,842.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total value of $101,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,158 shares of company stock valued at $176,768. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.33.

Shares of IIPR opened at $256.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.47. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.91 and a twelve month high of $288.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.40 and a 200-day moving average of $235.58. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $53.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

