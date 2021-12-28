Allworth Financial LP Buys 53 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,003,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 28,363 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $228.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.88.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $249.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.02. The firm has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.84 and a twelve month high of $250.23.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

