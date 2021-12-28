Allworth Financial LP Has $69,000 Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $3,374,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $1,184,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after buying an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 52,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.51 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

