Allworth Financial LP Takes $80,000 Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

VNLA opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.89. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $50.52.

