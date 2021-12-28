Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,191 shares of company stock worth $447,222,789 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,961.28 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,699.00 and a one year high of $3,037.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,919.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2,792.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

