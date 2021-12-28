Alstom (EPA:ALO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.89

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.89 ($39.65) and traded as low as €30.41 ($34.56). Alstom shares last traded at €30.56 ($34.73), with a volume of 228,696 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($54.55) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($48.86) target price on Alstom in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €43.81 ($49.79).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.89.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

