Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Altus Group stock opened at C$70.29 on Tuesday. Altus Group has a 1 year low of C$47.57 and a 1 year high of C$72.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.68. The company has a market cap of C$3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Get Altus Group alerts:

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$147.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.50.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.