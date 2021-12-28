Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7,980.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Consumer Edge raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.69. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.55 and a 52-week high of $200.00.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $8.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.85 by $0.39. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

