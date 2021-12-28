Amalgamated Bank Has $2.83 Million Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 123.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $85.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.19. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

