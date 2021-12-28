Amalgamated Bank Has $2.89 Million Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,136 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 19.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 154,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,887,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TEGNA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,374,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

NYSE:TGNA opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. TEGNA Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.88 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of TEGNA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.