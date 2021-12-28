Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,803 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226,950 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,627,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,174,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,899,000 after acquiring an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after buying an additional 291,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.68, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 102.11%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

