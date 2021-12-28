Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,996 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cloudflare by 6.2% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after purchasing an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Cloudflare by 19.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,696,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its stake in Cloudflare by 9.9% in the second quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 132,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $336,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total transaction of $2,968,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 801,240 shares of company stock worth $132,299,896. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.98.

NYSE:NET opened at $138.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.48 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.63. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

