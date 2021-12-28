Amalgamated Bank Trims Stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sabre by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 33,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Sabre by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 45,878 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. The business had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

