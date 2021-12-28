Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.7% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after purchasing an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after purchasing an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after purchasing an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,461.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,440.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.