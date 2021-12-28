América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.07

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $20.92, with a volume of 29216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AMX shares. Itaú Unibanco lowered América Móvil to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded América Móvil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on América Móvil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 31.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,954,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $959,596,000 after buying an additional 8,399,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,419,176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,756,000 after buying an additional 3,701,053 shares during the period. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 13,205,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $198,086,000 after buying an additional 3,431,857 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in América Móvil during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,277,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 4,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,145,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,578,000 after buying an additional 1,119,778 shares during the period. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

